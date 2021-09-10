Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' first look is here!

The first look of Superstar Rajinikanth's mass commercial action entertainer Annaatthe was unveiled today on the auspicious Vinayagar Chathurthi Day. Rajinikanth was seen wearing silk dhoti and a shirt with stylish sunglasses. In the first look poster, the makers have also confirmed that the film will hit the screens on November 4 for Diwali.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Imman is composing the music for Annaatthe, Vetri cranks the camera and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.

Superstar Rajinikanth has recently dubbed for his portions in the film and is impressed with the final output. Besides Tamil, Sun Pictures is also planning to dub the film in Telugu.