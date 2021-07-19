Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' is a big hit in Japan!

Superstar Rajinikanth has a tremendous fan following in Japan. Several fans from Japan used to come to Chennai to get a glimpse of Rajinikanth. The Superstar's films like Muthu, Padayappa, Sivaji, and many other flicks had a phenomenal run in Japan.
Now, his 2020 Tamil film Darbar is playing in Japan with houseful shows till July 21 in MKC Plex. Produced by Lyca Productions, AR Murugadoss is the director of Darbar.
Though Darbar was a flop at the box office in India, the film still had a record occupancy in Japan. This fantastic opening is nothing but a standing testimony for Superstar Rajinikanth's box office pull in Japan.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is all set to visit Kolkata for his upcoming film Annaatthe. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, the film has an ensemble of actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.