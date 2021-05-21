Superstar Rajinikanth's recent pics with Mohan Babu and Vishnu go viral!

When Superstar Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming film Annaatthe, he met up with his close friend and senior Telugu actor Mohan Babu.

Rajinikanth also had a photo session with Mohan Babu, his son Vishnu, and the entire family. Pics of Rajinikanth with Mohan Babu and Vishnu have become viral on social networking sites.