Superstar Rajinikanth's recent pics with Mohan Babu and Vishnu go viral!

When Superstar Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming film Annaatthe, he met up with his close friend and senior Telugu actor Mohan Babu.
Rajinikanth also had a photo session with Mohan Babu, his son Vishnu, and the entire family. Pics of Rajinikanth with Mohan Babu and Vishnu have become viral on social networking sites.
Rajinikanth shares a close rapport with Mohan Babu right from the late 70s. In the Telugu remake of Nattamai, Rajinikanth played Mohan Babu's dad (originally played by Vijayakumar in Tamil).
Vishnu Manchu, son of Mohan Babu posted these pics with the caption: "The OGs. Original Gangsters! @rajinikanth @themohanbabu and then goofy Vishnu Manchu".
Rajinikanth's next Annaatthe is all set to release for this Diwali.