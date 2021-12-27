'Superstar Singer' all set to return with second season

The promo features 'Indian Idol' ex-finalists and winners - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Salman Ali. They are seen introducing the upcoming season of the singing reality show.

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) The singing reality show 'Superstar Singer' is set to return with its second season as Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo on social media.

The online auditions for the second season have started from December 26 on the SonyLIV app.

The channel shared a promo with a caption mentioning that the auditions have already started for the show.

'Superstar Singer' Season 1 was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik. The first season premiered on June 29, 2019. Now, the channel has made an official announcement of the second season.

'Superstar Singer 2' will be coming soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

ila/kr