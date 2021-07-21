Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh talk about meaning of perfect family

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) The on-screen mother and son, Ishwari and Dev in "Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi", are often appreciated for the relatable moments they create in the show. Actors Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh say their chemistry is born from the fact that they share similar ideologies about a "perfect family".

Supriya Pilgaonkar feels every family is perfect in its own imperfect way. A family is a unit where each member has his or her own ideologies and beliefs. She says, "Family members may or may not agree on everything but, love, trust and respect is what binds them together and brings them closer. That to me is a perfect family. I personally like the way the story is told in the show because it beautifully highlights the imperfections and the insecurities of the characters making it very relatable. None of our characters are perfect and that's probably the reason why people can relate so much to it."

Shaheer Sheikh says every family has their own unique way of expressing themselves -- be it individually or collectively. "But mutual respect and trust is something that I personally feel should never be compromised on. That makes a family perfect no matter how imperfect the individuals are."

"Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

Ila/vnc