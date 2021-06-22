Supriya Pilgaonkar back as Ishwari in 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani'

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar returns as Ishwari in the new season of the show "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani".

"Ishwari as a character will always be special to me. Viewers have not only loved this character but also enjoyed watching the mother-son bond . The best part about this show is the journey that one takes with the characters -- it's very relatable. It's very mature in its narration and is treated with evolved sensibilities. I am happy to be a part of the show and the reunion with the entire cast has been fabulous," says Shriya.