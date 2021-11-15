Supriya Pilgaonkar reveals how she feels being back on 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2'

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar will be seen essaying the role of a mother 'Shailaja Kashyap' in the upcoming show 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2'.

The actress talks about coming back to the show and how it made her nostalgic, while resuming shooting for the second season.

Speaking of the show, actress Supriya says: "I have had the privilege to be on the show previously and it was truly a great experience. So naturally, when I was handed the script for the second time, I had to be on board. Coming back to the show is like a homecoming to me. I get nostalgic even when speaking of it."