Surabhi Lakshmi and Anoop Menon shines in 'Padma' teaser

The official teaser of Padma, written, directed and produced by Anoop Menon was released on May 21st.

The teaser is an interaction between Surabhi and Anoop. He is surprised that Surabhi washed a brand new saree from designer Sabyasachi Mukherji in the washing machine.

Surabhi Lakshmi has won the National award for the best actress in 2016 for her performance in Minnaminungu.