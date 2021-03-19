Suraj Sharma-Shweta Tripathi starrer 'The Illegal' drops digitally on March 23

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) "Life Of Pi" star Suraj Sharma and "Mirzapur" actress Shweta Tripathi come together in the Indian-American film, "The Illegal", scheduled to be released digitally in India on March 23. The trailer was unveiled on Friday on social media.

"This film is very close to my heart. I am super thrilled about the movie releasing for wider audiences as well. While the film was received well at a number of film festivals, I am still nervous about the audience's reaction to it," said the film's writer-director Danish Renzu.