Suraj Venjarammoodu and Indrajith team up for 'Pathaam Valavu

Mamangam director M Padmakumar is directing Pathaam Valavu, which has Suraj Venjarammoodu and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead.
Dr. Zachariah Thomas, Gijo Kavanal, Sreejith Ramachandran and Prince Paul are producing Pathaam Valavu under the banner of UGM.
Abhilash Pillai is the writer. Ratheesh Ravi is the cinematographer. Shameer Muhammed is the editor. Ranjin Raj is the music director.
M Padmakumar has earlier directed well-appreciated movies like Vaasthavam, Parunthu, Shikkaar and Joseph.
The shooting of Pathaam Valavu was scheduled to begin in Thodupuzha when the Covid 19 restrictions were imposed. The shooting will restart soon.
The title poster of Pathaam Valavu has now been released.