Suraj Venjarammoodu and Indrajith team up for 'Pathaam Valavu

Mamangam director M Padmakumar is directing Pathaam Valavu, which has Suraj Venjarammoodu and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead.

Dr. Zachariah Thomas, Gijo Kavanal, Sreejith Ramachandran and Prince Paul are producing Pathaam Valavu under the banner of UGM.

Abhilash Pillai is the writer. Ratheesh Ravi is the cinematographer. Shameer Muhammed is the editor. Ranjin Raj is the music director.