Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri, Munmun Dutta to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' house as challengers

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Well-known TV faces Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Munmun Dutta are all set to enter the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as challengers. They will be entering during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

A fake house and a garden area has been set up in the activity area of the house. These celebs will enter this area and will be living like other contestants.