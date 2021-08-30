Surbhi Jyoti excited about her film 'Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Actor Surbhi Jyoti is eagerly waiting for the release of her film 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'.



Directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, the Zee5 movie is about a young man, Sintoo, who falls in love with Sonam Gupta, the town's heartbeat and a girl way out of his league.

The story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events.

Opening up about the project, Surbhi said, "'Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai' went Viral and there were a lot of controversies, also initially when I heard that 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai?' is the title of the film I was very intrigued and It was the first so-called famous meme of India what was going to turn out into a film's concept. To be honest, I was and am very excited about it. It's in a very ROM-COM Space, it has comedy, emotions and everything. Well knitted. I would say that the film absolutely justifies the title."

Apart from Surbhi, 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' also features Jassie Gill in the lead role. (ANI)

