Surbhi Jyoti isn't a 'dull jack'

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is enjoying her Maldivian vacation and has said that she is not a dull jack.

Surbhi posted a string of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen playing beach volleyball. She looks stunning in a beautiful blue tie-dye bikini.

"All work and no play, Nahhh, I ain't no dull Jack," Surbhi wrote as the caption for the pictures.A