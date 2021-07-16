Surekha ji taught me to be grounded: Avika Gor

After learning about the demise of Surekha Sikri on Friday morning, Avika took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for her on-screen 'Dadisa', who passed away today after suffering a cardiac arrest."I have some amazing memories with Surekha ji. Apart from being an incredible actress, she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her and that taught me to be grounded," she wrote.For the unversed, Surekha Sikri had played the role of a strict matriarch, Kalyani Devi Dharamveer Singh aka Dadisa in 'Balika Vadhu', making her popular among the younger generation.Avika described the late star as 'hardworking', 'kind' and 'grounded'."I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind ...She has truly left us a legacy to follow. Dadisaa... I will always love you, my guardian angel," she added.Along with it, she shared a still of her and Surekha Sikri from the show 'Balika Vadhu'.The actor, whose last screen appearance was in the Netflix anthology 'Ghost Stories' (2020), died on Friday morning at the age of 75. (ANI)