Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Three-time National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri, popular as Dadisa of Balika Vadhu, passed away in the city following a cardiac arrest on Friday. She was 75.

"Farewell Surekha ji, you will be missed," wrote actor Sushant Singh on Twitter, confirming the news.

Sikri has been unwell for quite sometime now, suffering from complications owing to a second brain stroke. She suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke in 2018.