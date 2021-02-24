Suresh Chakravarthy plays an important role in Vasanthabalan's next!

Suresh Chakravarthy of Bigg Boss fame plays an important role in the award-winning director Vasanthabalan's next. Produced by Vasanthabalan's Urban Boyz Studios.
Arjun Das of Kaithi and Master fame and Sarpetta girl Dushara Vijayan are playing the lead roles in the film.
Talking about the film Suresh Chakravarthy said: "Just starting the film with Vasanthabalan sir. The experience has been fantastic and the shoot is progressing at a rapid space without break"
The new production house is a joint venture of Vasanthabalan and his school friends Murugan Gnanavel, M Varadharajan, and Krishna Kumar.
GV Prakash Kumar, the hero of Vasanthabalan's upcoming film Jail is said to be composing the music for the yet-untitled film
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu