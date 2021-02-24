Suresh Chakravarthy plays an important role in Vasanthabalan's next!

Suresh Chakravarthy of Bigg Boss fame plays an important role in the award-winning director Vasanthabalan's next. Produced by Vasanthabalan's Urban Boyz Studios.

Arjun Das of Kaithi and Master fame and Sarpetta girl Dushara Vijayan are playing the lead roles in the film.

Talking about the film Suresh Chakravarthy said: "Just starting the film with Vasanthabalan sir. The experience has been fantastic and the shoot is progressing at a rapid space without break"