‘Suresh Gopi 251’ announced on the superstar’s birthday

Actor Suresh Gopi is a busy man these days, handling his career as a movie star and politician quite well.
Suresh Gopi is celebrating his birthday, today, on Jun 26.
On his birthday, the first look poster of Superstar Suresh Gopi 251 has been released and the movie will be directed by Rahul Ramachandran. Ethereal Entertainments is the production banner. Sameen Salim is the writer.
The hero has been presented as busy repairing a watch. But his fiery eyes are actually not focused on the watch. The movie is a thriller, as per some reports.
Suresh Gopi made his comeback in Malayalam last year, after a brief hiatus, with the hit movie Varane Avashyamundu.
He has completed Nithin Renji Panicker’s Kaaval. Ottakkomban, directed by Mathews Thomas, has also been completed. He has Joshiy’s Paappan coming up as well.