‘Suresh Gopi 251’ announced on the superstar’s birthday

Actor Suresh Gopi is a busy man these days, handling his career as a movie star and politician quite well.

Suresh Gopi is celebrating his birthday, today, on Jun 26.

On his birthday, the first look poster of Superstar Suresh Gopi 251 has been released and the movie will be directed by Rahul Ramachandran. Ethereal Entertainments is the production banner. Sameen Salim is the writer.