Suresh Gopi is 'Paappan' in Joshiy’s next

Director Joshiy is teaming up with Suresh Gopi in Paappan. Suresh Gopi is playing the title role in the movie which also has Sunny Wayne, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai and Gokul Suresh Gopi in the cast.

David Kachappilly is the producer. RJ Shaan is the writer. Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.