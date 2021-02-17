Suresh Gopi is 'Paappan' in Joshiy’s next

Director Joshiy is teaming up with Suresh Gopi in Paappan. Suresh Gopi is playing the title role in the movie which also has Sunny Wayne, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai and Gokul Suresh Gopi in the cast.
David Kachappilly is the producer. RJ Shaan is the writer. Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
Nyla Usha is teaming up with Joshiy again, after playing the lead in Porinju Mariam Jose.
According to some reports, Suresh Gopi is playing an IPS officer in the movie. Suresh Gopi has earlier acted in Joshiy’s movies like Lelam, Vazhunnor, Pathram, Chritsian Brothers and Salaam Kashmir.