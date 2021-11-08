Suresh Gopi starrer 'Kaaval' from Nov 25

Kaaval is being produced by Joby George under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. Renji Panicker, Sankar Ramakrishnan, Suresh Krishna, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sreejith Ravi, Sadique and Rajesh Sharma include the cast.

Kaaval , directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, will reach the theatres on Nov 25.

Nikhil S Praveen is the cinematographer. Ranjin Raj is the music director.

Nithin Renji Panicker made his debut as a director with Kasaba. He has announced Lelam 2.

Suresh Gopi made his return to Mollywood after a break last year with Varane Avashyamundu. He has also completed Ottakkomban and Paappan.

