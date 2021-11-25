Suresh Gopi starrer 'Kaaval' releases today (Nov 25)

Kaaval, written and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker with Suresh Gopi as the hero, hits the cinemas today.
Joby George is the producer under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. Nikhil S Praveen is the cinematographer. Ranjin Raj composes the music.
Suresh Gopi made his comeback in Mollywood after a brief hiatus with last year’s Varane Avashyamundu.
With Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham releasing on Dec 2, there were doubts if Kaaval would have its release today. But as he had confirmed it days back, producer Joby George is obviously going ahead with the decision to release Kaaval on the already announced date itself.
Kaaval has Renji Panicker, Rachel David, Muthumani and Pauly Valsan in the cast, along with Suresh Gopi.