Suresh Gopi starrer 'Paappan' starts rolling

Actor Suresh Gopi and filmmaker Joshiy are teaming up again in Paappan, the shooting of which has started at Kanjirappally.

The actor is said to be playing a character named Abraham Mathew Mathan.

Sunny Wayne, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai, Asha Sarath and Kaniha include the cast of Paappan. Also in the cast is Gokul Suresh, who is Suresh Gopi’s son.