Suresh Gopi to play the antagonist in Shankar's next?

The latest update is that Suresh Gopi an MP is said to be playing the baddie in Shankar's upcoming film with Ram Charan. Though Shankar hasn't made any official announcement on Suresh Gopi's inclusion, Telugu media reports say that the ace actor will be seen as the baddie in the biggie.

Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Cine Creations, Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan's pair in the film while Anjali and Sunil will be seen playing pivotal characters. Reports also add that Esha Gupta is likely to play a negative shaded role in the yet-untitled film.

Thaman is composing the music for the film and Tirru of Hey Ram fame will be handling the cinematography.

The film will go on floors in a few days.