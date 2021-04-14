Suresh Gopi’s 'Kaaval' first look poster unveiled

The Powerhouse is back: announces the first look poster of Kaaval, directed by Nithin Renji Panicker with Suresh Gopi as the hero.
The poster has Suresh Gopi facing two men, one of them with a pistol in his hand. Suresh has one of his legs on the third one, who is lying on the ground.
Renji Panicker, Suresh Krishna, Rachel David and Shankar Ramakrishnan include the main cast of Kaaval.
Joby George is the producer. Nikhil S Praveen is the cinematographer. Ranjin Raj is the music director.
Nithin Renji Panicker has earlier directed the Mammootty starrer Kasaba.