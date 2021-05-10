Suresh Kamatchi and Silambarasan TR are impressed with 'Maanaadu'!

Producer Suresh Kamatchi and Maanaadu's hero Silambarasan TR watched the rough cut of the film recently and were mighty impressed with the output.

Suresh said that the film is a thrilling mass entertainer on the lines of Mankatha.

"Our Dear @SilambarasanTR_and myself together watched our Film #Maanaadu. We both are extremely happy for dir @vp_offl's effective adorable work. #Mangaththa Maker is back in action with the thrilling mass entertainer. Thnx to our beloved director. @iam_SJSuryah sir class performance", tweeted Suresh Kamatchi.