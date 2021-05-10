Suresh Kamatchi and Silambarasan TR are impressed with 'Maanaadu'!

Producer Suresh Kamatchi and Maanaadu's hero Silambarasan TR watched the rough cut of the film recently and were mighty impressed with the output.
Suresh said that the film is a thrilling mass entertainer on the lines of Mankatha.
"Our Dear @SilambarasanTR_and myself together watched our Film #Maanaadu. We both are extremely happy for dir @vp_offl's effective adorable work. #Mangaththa Maker is back in action with the thrilling mass entertainer. Thnx to our beloved director. @iam_SJSuryah sir class performance", tweeted Suresh Kamatchi.
He also went on to praise all the actors and technicians. "@kalyanipriyan rob our hearts by her beautiful presence. #YGMahendran sir Gave His Best Performance. Hearty Thnx to @Richardmnathan @UmeshJKumar @silvastunt for their hard work ... thnx to our stars #SAC #VagaiChandrasekar #karunakaran @Premgiamaren @Anjenakirti", he added.
The film has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera.