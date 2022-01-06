Suresh Productions acquires Telugu remake rights of Simbu's 'Maanaadu'

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Telugu production house Suresh Productions have announced they have acquired the remake rights of Tamil blockbuster 'Maanaadu'.

The production house has bought the official remake rights of Simbu's movie for all Indian languages.

The production house took to Twitter to announce the same. Suresh Productions' tweet reads, "Suresh Productions has acquired the official remake rights of the Tamil blockbuster 'Maanaadu' in all Indian languages, along with the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu."