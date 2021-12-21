Suresh Productions snapped the Telugu rights of 'Beast'?

A section of media in Tollywood has reported that the legendary Suresh Productions have snapped the Telugu rights of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast for a whopping price. Vijay's Master and Bigil scored big in Telugu so, there is a huge demand for his films in the Telugu states.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilpkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is helming the film. Recently, Vijay and the film's heroine Pooja Hegde have wrapped their portions in Beast. Nelson has a few more scenes that are left to be shot.

The film also has an ensemble of actors including Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while Manoj Paramahamsa is handling the cinematography.

Beast is likely to hit the screens in April 2022.