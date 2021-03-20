Suresh Raina recalls 'surreal experience' of World Cup 2011 win

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Cricket star Suresh Raina, who is currently seen on the music reality show Indian Pro Music League, recalled on the show his "surreal experience" of winning the World Cup 10 years ago, as part of the Indian team.

"A win in a team sport is not just of an individual but of an entire team, which comprises coaches, team members and every single person who is connected with the team. I still remember the moment when we were in our last over and everyone was praying with their heart and soul that we win this match," he said.