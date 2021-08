Surgery sucessful, will be back soon: Prakash Raj

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Prakash Raj, who was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after sustaining an injury, said on Wednesday that his health is better and he will be back in action soon.

The actor took to Twitter to post a health update for his fans.

Posting a picture from his hospital bed, the actor said: "The devil is back... successful surgery... thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon."