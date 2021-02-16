Suriya 40 begins without Suriya, the actor to soon join the team!

The auspicious pooja and the customary first-day shoot of Suriya's upcoming film with director Pandiraj were held yesterday in Chennai. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's heroine Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, and Subbu Panchu, cinematographer Rathnavelu, and music composer Imman were present on the first-day pooja of the film.

Suriya wasn't present during the event as he is in quarantine after he recently recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Sources say that the makers are planning to release the film this year for the pooja holidays but they haven't announced the date yet as there are so many challenges in conducting the shoot in the time of the pandemic.

The new film of Pandiraj is likely to be on the lines of Namma Veetu Pillai and Kadai Kutty Singam.