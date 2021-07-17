Suriya 40 first look will be out on the actor's birthday!

The first look poster of Suriya's upcoming film with director Pandiraj will be out on the actor's birthday (July 23). Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is said to be a commercial action thriller with an important social message.
The makers have shot a few scenes in Karaikudi and Chennai, they are also planning to shoot a few important scenes in South Tamil Nadu.
Imman is composing the music for this biggie. Along with the first look poster, the makers are planning to announce the title of the film.
Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Suriya's pair in the film. Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ilavarasu are playing pivotal characters.
Rathnavelu of Enthiran and Vaaranam Aayiram fame is cranking the camera for the film.