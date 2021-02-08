Suriya and Gautham Menon's episode in 'Navarasa' is based on a popular Ilaiyaraaja song!

In a recent media interaction, Gautham Menon has revealed that his upcoming episode in the Navarasa anthology with Suriya is based on a popular Ilaiyaraaja song. The director said that he sought permission from Ilaiyaraaja before using it in the anthology.
Among the different emotions, Gautham Menon has picked the romantic genre which is his forte. Talking about Suriya's inclusion in the anthology, Gautham said that he only explained the idea over the phone and the actor immediately agreed to be a part of it.
Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra for Netflix, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Siddharth, Saravanan, Prakash Raj, Gautham Karthik, Alagam Perumal, Ashok Selvan, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Sanath, Revathy, Nithya Menon, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Poorna, and Rythvika are also playing the lead roles in the anthology.
Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad, and Halitha Shameem are directing the nine episodes.