Suriya and Gautham Menon's episode in 'Navarasa' is based on a popular Ilaiyaraaja song!

In a recent media interaction, Gautham Menon has revealed that his upcoming episode in the Navarasa anthology with Suriya is based on a popular Ilaiyaraaja song. The director said that he sought permission from Ilaiyaraaja before using it in the anthology.

Among the different emotions, Gautham Menon has picked the romantic genre which is his forte. Talking about Suriya's inclusion in the anthology, Gautham said that he only explained the idea over the phone and the actor immediately agreed to be a part of it.