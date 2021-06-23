Suriya and Jyotika get vaccinated

Star couple Suriya and Jyotika got vaccinated against the COVID 19 virus. As Suriya was infected by the virus in February, he waited for a few months to get vaccinated. Yesterday, he took his Twitter page to share the pics of him and his wife getting vaccinated with the hashtag #Vaccinated On the work front, Suriya is all set to resume shooting for his upcoming film with director Pandiraj and Sun Pictures in July. He also has Vaadi Vasal with Vetrimaaran and a yet-untitled film with director Siva in the pipeline.

Suriya is also producing Jyotika's upcoming family drama with director Era.Saravanan. Samuthirakani and Sasikumar also playing pivotal characters in the yet-untitled film of Jyotika.

