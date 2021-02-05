Suriya and Jyotika want to act in Halitha Shameem's film!

Impressed with Halitha Shameem's work in Sillukaruppati, Suriya and Jyotika have asked the filmmaker to prepare an extensive script for them.

Of late, Suriya and Jyotika haven't acted together as the scripts that come their way wasn't that great. As Halitha is making feel-good films, both Suriya and Jyotika think that she would be the right filmmaker to handle them on the big screen.