Suriya and Jyotika want to act in Halitha Shameem's film!

Impressed with Halitha Shameem's work in Sillukaruppati, Suriya and Jyotika have asked the filmmaker to prepare an extensive script for them.
Of late, Suriya and Jyotika haven't acted together as the scripts that come their way wasn't that great. As Halitha is making feel-good films, both Suriya and Jyotika think that she would be the right filmmaker to handle them on the big screen.
"Initially I thought it was the usual filmy praise from Suriya sir. Later, he repeated it in various interviews. When I met both Suriya and Jyotika, they shared their thoughts on what kind of film they would like to act. Very soon, will prepare a script for Suriya and Jyotika", said Halitha Shameem.
The filmmaker's upcoming film Aelay featuring Samuthirakani and Manikandan is all set to release on February 12.