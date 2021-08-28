Suriya and Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up?

Sources say that the first film of the production house is likely to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi, Maanagaram , and Master.

We had recently reported that Shankar, Mani Ratnam, AR Murugadoss, Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and a few others are planning to launch a production house named Rain On Films.

Reports also add that Suriya will be playing the lead role in the film but an official announcement is yet to be out.

Lokesh is currently working on his big-budget action thriller Vikram with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. After completing the shoot of Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj will start shooting for his next for Rain On Films.

Lokesh has also inked a deal with Mythri Movie Makers but the cast, crew, and other details are yet to be confirmed.