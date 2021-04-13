Suriya and Mari Selvaraj to join hands?

A section of media has reported that actor Suriya would be joining hands with director Mari Selvaraj of Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal fame for a biggie to be produced by Thanu's V Creations. But when we asked sources close to the actor, they told us that no such talks have been initiated.

We hear that Suriya is currently busy shooting for Pandiraj's film with Sun Pictures in Madurai. After completing Pandiraj's film, Suriya will begin shooting for Koottathil Oruthan director TJ Gnanavel's next in which he plays an extended cameo.

After wrapping up these two films, Suriya will commence director Siva's commercial entertainer with Studio Green before kick-starting Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vasal with Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Meanwhile, Suriya has also finished shooting for Gautham's portions in the Netflix anthology Navarasa.