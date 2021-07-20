Suriya and Prayaga play Kamal and Nethra in 'Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru'

From Gautham Vasudev Menon's recent interactions, we get to know that Suriya's character in Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru(an episode in Navarasa) is Kamal and Nethra is the character name of Prayaga Martin, who is paired opposite the actor.
Gautham says he only had Suriya in mind to play Kamal and the director added that he waited for a long time to work with the actor again.
Suriya and Gautham had worked together in films like Kaakha Kaakha and Varanam Aayiram
Touted to be a romantic musical, Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru talks about the emotion of love in Navarasa. Karthik has composed music for Gautham's episode and PC Sreeram has cranked the camera.
The anthology is all set to premiere on August 6 on Netflix. Navarasa will be streaming in more than 190 countries across the globe.