Suriya and Prayaga play Kamal and Nethra in 'Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru'

From Gautham Vasudev Menon's recent interactions, we get to know that Suriya's character in Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru(an episode in Navarasa) is Kamal and Nethra is the character name of Prayaga Martin, who is paired opposite the actor.

Gautham says he only had Suriya in mind to play Kamal and the director added that he waited for a long time to work with the actor again.