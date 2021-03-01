Suriya and Rajkiran to team up again after 'Nandha'!

The film gave the confidence for other filmmakers to approach Suriya for their unique scripts and the rest is history. Nandha also marked that maiden collaboration of Suriya and veteran actor Rajkiran.

Bala's Nandha is one of the biggest turning points in Suriya's career.

The latest update is that Suriya and Rajkiran are likely to team up again for Pandiraj's upcoming biggie with Sun Pictures. Yes, we hear that Pandiraj has approached Rajkiran and an official announcement will be out very soon.

In the yet-untitled, Doctor girl Priyanka Arul Mohanan plays Suriya's pair while Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ilavarasu have been roped in to play pivotal characters.

Rathnavelu will be cranking the camera for the film and Imman is composing the music.