Suriya and Vadivelu to team up again?

Suriya and Vadivelu have acted together in many blockbuster films like Friends, Aadhavan, Aaru, and their comedy in Sillunu Oru Kaadhal also worked well among the audiences.

The latest buzz in a section of media is that director Pandiraj has approached Vadivelu to play an important role in his new film with Suriya but the comedy actor is yet to give his nod. Vadivelu is on a sabbatical due to his professional loggerheads with the powerful film bodies.