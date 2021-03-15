Suriya begins shooting for Pandiraj's film from today!

Suriya is all set to begin shooting for his new film with director Pandiraj today. The actor is completely recovered from the COVID19 and he is good to begin shooting for his films.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is said to have both rural and urban flavors, unlike the director's two previous hits Kadai Kutty Singam and Namma Veettu Pillai, which are full-fledged rural entertainers.