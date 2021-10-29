Suriya confirms working with director Bala again!

It's official, Suriya is all set to work with director Bala again.
Sharing a pic with Bala and his dad Sivakumar, Suriya wrote: "Bala sir believed me more than I did, he introduced a new world to me. After twenty years, I'm standing in front of him with the same excitement. With Appa's blessing, a beautiful journey begins with Bala Annan again. I request everyone's love and support for this new film".
Bala had provided Suriya's first big break Nandha in 2001. Only after Nandha, directors started believing in the actor's talent. Bala's second association Pithamagan with Suriya had also given a new color to Suriya. Later, the actor also played a cameo in Bala's Avan Ivan.
Now, Bala is going through a rough patch after Vikram shelved the Arjun Reddy remake and Suriya has decided to help the director by producing his new film. Interestingly, Suriya will also be playing a key character in the yet-untitled project!