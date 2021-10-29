Suriya confirms working with director Bala again!

It's official, Suriya is all set to work with director Bala again.

Sharing a pic with Bala and his dad Sivakumar, Suriya wrote: "Bala sir believed me more than I did, he introduced a new world to me. After twenty years, I'm standing in front of him with the same excitement. With Appa's blessing, a beautiful journey begins with Bala Annan again. I request everyone's love and support for this new film".