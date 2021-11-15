Suriya donates gold coins to 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' team!

Reliable sources say that Suriya has gifted gold coins to the cast and crew of the Etharkkum Thunindhavan team. Suriya had also previously distributed gold coins and cars to his directors and crew members.

The entire team of Etharkkum Thunindhavan was moved by this lovely gesture of Suriya. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash.