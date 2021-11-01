Suriya donates 1 crore for the students of the Irular tribe!

Suriya has donated one crore for the welfare and the education of the students from the Irular tribe. The cheque for this initiative was handed over in the presence of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Interestingly, Suriya's upcoming film Jai Bhim talks about the injustice that happened to Rajakannu and his relatives who belong to the Irular tribe.
Fans and netizens have lauded Suriya and his production house 2D Entertainment for helping out the students from the marginalized community from the profit of the film that talks about them.
Along with Suriya, his wife Jyotika, and 2D Entertainment's co-producers Rajasekara Pandian were also present during this noble initiative that happened earlier today.
Meanwhile, Jai Bhim has opened with positive reviews from critics and the film fraternity. The film is all set to release tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.
Pic credits: Kalaignar Seithigal