Suriya donates 15 lakhs to Rajakannu's wife!

Suriya has donated 15 lakhs to Rajakannu's wife Parvathy yesterday in the presence of the Tamil Nadu Communist Leaders.
Earlier, in his reply to K Balakrishnan, the Tamil Nadu Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Suriya had mentioned his plans to deposit 10 lakhs Fixed Deposit for Parvathy's well being. Now, Suriya has increased the FD amount to 15 lakhs.
Suriya's Jai Bhim is based on the plight of Rajakannu and his wife Parvathy who were tortured by the cops in a theft case. Due to the police brutality, Rajakannu lost his life, and famous advocate Chandru along with a cop named Perumalsaamy helped the court to unearth the hidden secrets.
This kind gesture of Suriya is winning hearts. Earlier, there were criticisms against the actor as he did not help Parvathy and Rajakannu's family.