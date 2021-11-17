Suriya donates 15 lakhs to Rajakannu's wife!

Suriya has donated 15 lakhs to Rajakannu's wife Parvathy yesterday in the presence of the Tamil Nadu Communist Leaders.

Earlier, in his reply to K Balakrishnan, the Tamil Nadu Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Suriya had mentioned his plans to deposit 10 lakhs Fixed Deposit for Parvathy's well being. Now, Suriya has increased the FD amount to 15 lakhs.