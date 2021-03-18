Suriya: Feels good to be back on sets, reveals an intense glimpse from Suriya 40!

As reported earlier, actor Suriya has started shooting for his new action entertainer with director Pandiraj from this Monday. Today, he has shared a glimpse of his action episode on Twitter with a caption: "Feels good to be back on sets".

While everyone expected a family entertainer from Pandiraj, the director seems to have got some other plan for Suriya as the actor was seen holding a gun in the pic. In his previous two films, Pandiraj didn't place any action sequences and has only given more importance to family values and emotional scenes.