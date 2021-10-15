Suriya feels upbeat about 'Jai Bhim', teaser out now!

On launching the teaser of his upcoming film Jai Bhim, Suriya wrote: "I strongly believe true stories can bring true changes in the society... #JaiBhim will be an intense one and is close to my heart".

From the teaser, it's clear that Suriya plays an upright lawyer who battles against the Government to bring justice to a woman from a scheduled tribe community. Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on November 2.