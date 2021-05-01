Suriya gets emotional on KV Anand's demise

In his statement, Suriya said: "KV Anand sir, your death reminds us in a hard way that we are in the pandemic. The truth that you are longer here around me, gives shock and pain to my heart. The unacceptable death of yours also kindles so many memories".

If there is one person who would've been devastated by the demise of KV Anand in the film industry, it's Suriya. Anand and Suriya had worked together in four films, both had a brotherly bond.

" Only because of the pic you shot, the magical moment of Saravanan transforming into Suriya happened. The effort you put in for two hours to capture the best possible pic of a newcomer like me was a big surprise. Those two hours in Madras Talkies was like a battlefield for me", he added.

"The Russian Angle pic of mine you shot for Nerukku Ner was the main reason for Mr. Maniratnam and Mr. Vasanth to sign me for the film. More than the pic, you captured me a thousand times better for the big screen in the film. Only because of your light, my cinema life has become brighter. Your guidance and contribution to my career is unforgettable. The words you told me are still ringing in my ears and guiding me", said the actor.

Suriya thanked Anand for providing him a big success with Ayan. "The hard work of yours in Ayan boosted me an actor like me who was waiting for a big success. Ayan helped me to become everyone's favorite actor. I remember this with gratitude"

"The fact that you were a part of my first film and I was a part of your last film is nature's paradox. You will live in our memories, sir. Heartfelt thanks and tribute to you", concluded the actor