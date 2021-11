After paying homage to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial in Bengaluru, Suriya met the media.

"I'm still not able to accept Puneeth's demise. My dad has a long journey with Puneeth's dad. When my mother was four months pregnant with me and Puneeth's mother was seven months pregnant with him, they had met. We all will remember our good memories with him and his smiling face will be in our hearts. Prayers to his family, friends, and all the Kannadigas", said Suriya.