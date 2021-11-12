Suriya: I have love and support from the people, no need to disrespect anyone for publicity!

In his recent letter to Suriya, politician Anbumani Ramadoss had said that the actor's Jai Bhim has purposely portrayed the Vanniyar community in a bad light by naming the antagonist as Guru that reminds the community's late leader J Guru whereas, in reality, the cop who brutally killed Rajakannu was Anthony Samy.

Anbumani had also asked why they changed the name of Anthony Samy to Guru whereas the character names Suriya, Prakash Raj, and Manikandan are as same as the people who are associated in the case. According to Anbumani, Jai Bhim kindles a clash between communities.

Now, Suriya has responded to Anbumani saying "Jai Bhim is a fictitious take on a real incident and the character names do not depict any living or dead person. While I agree that creative freedom should not degrade any community, I hope you also would agree that creative freedom must be secured and shouldn't be threatened".

"Whenever power is with the people who are not interested in the livelihood of the normal folks, they continue to oppress them and there are many proofs for the same. Talking about the name of the antagonist, people often get offended by the names of such characters, there is no end to it. I have the support and love from the people across the country, don't have to disrespect anyone for publicity. Let's work hard in our way to establish equality and brotherhood. Thanks for understanding", signed off the actor.