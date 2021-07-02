Suriya objects to Cinematograph Act 2021, says the law is to only preserve freedom of expression

In his recent tweet, actor Suriya has opposed the Cinematograph Act 2021 saying that law is only to preserve the freedom of expression and not to strangle it. He also urged his colleagues to file their objections as it's the last day to oppose the draft.
"சட்டம் என்பது கருத்து சுதந்திரத்தை காப்பதற்காக.. அதன் குரல்வளையை நெறிப்பதற்காக அல்ல... #cinematographact2021 #FreedomOfExpression Today's the last day, go ahead and file your objections!!", tweeted Suriya.
Earlier, Kamal Haasan tweeted: "Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty. @MIB_India #cinematographact2021 #raiseyourvoice".
We hear that Vetrimaaran and 14000 artists in India have opposed this draft. According to this new draft, despite obtaining the certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, the Centre can revoke the certification if they find objectionable scenes.