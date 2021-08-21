Suriya on bagging two Awards for 'Soorarai Pottru'

Suriya's critically acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru has bagged two awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The team is excited about winning the two special awards -- Best Film and Best Performance for a Male Actor.

"@IFFMelb you made it very special for us with 2 awards! Thank you #SudhaKongara for making me Maara... and trusting @2D_ENTPVTLTD #SooraraiPottru team this is for you..! @CaptGopinath @gvprakash @Aparnabala2 @nikethbommi @editorsuriya @jacki_art @rajsekarpandian @PrimeVideoIN", tweeted Suriya.